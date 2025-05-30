Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 May 2025.

Rallis India Ltd surged 10.06% to Rs 316.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34602 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd soared 10.04% to Rs 162.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69666 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd spiked 8.72% to Rs 542.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26811 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd spurt 8.48% to Rs 70.97. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 632.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 103.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd advanced 6.96% to Rs 2209.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35310 shares in the past one month.

