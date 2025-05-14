Advait Energy Transitions secures orders worth Rs 86 cr from Power Grid

Advait Energy Transitions has accepted order(s) on 14 May 2025, in normal course of business for supply of goods contract for Package OPGW-04: OPGW supply & installation package for various transmission lines PAN India locations under BULK IMPLEMENTATION (Supply + Erection) for OPGW and communication equipment by Power Grid Corporation of India. The value of the orders aggregate to Rs 86.14 crore.

