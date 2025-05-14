Rites spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 29% QoQ to Rs 141 cr

Rites surged 6.28% to Rs 247.80 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.19% to Rs 141.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 109.39 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 6.89% to Rs 615.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 from Rs 575.76 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit rose 3.40% from Rs 136.67 crore in Q4 FY24, while revenue from operations declined by 4.32% from Rs 615.43 in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax grew by 4.31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 194.75 crore during the fourth quarter of FY25.

Total expenses declined by 7.32% YoY to Rs 447.90 crore in Q4 FY25, primarily due to a reduction in inventory costs, with changes in inventories of stock-in-trade reported at a negative Rs 52.37 crore. Supplies and services expenses stood at Rs 251.06 crore, registering a 14.14% YoY decline. While Employee benefits expense rose slightly by 2.08% YoY to Rs 126.85 crore during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 14.44% to Rs 423.66 crore, on a 9.58% decrease in revenue to Rs 2,217.81 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.65 per share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of the same by shareholders in the ensuing 51st Annual General Meeting of the company.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.

