Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries has been allotted by Bheema Fine Chemicals (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) 4,08,36,237 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 90 each (including premium of Rs 80 per share) on conversion of loans aggregating to Rs 367.53 crore (outstanding loan and accrued interest) extended by the company to Bheema Fine Chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News