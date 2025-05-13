Advait Energy Transitions spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 78% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Advait Energy Transitions jumped 5.53% to Rs 1,312 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 78.14% to Rs 12.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 7.23 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations zoomed 255.91% year on year to Rs 194.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax soared 86.34% to Rs 18.43 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 9.89 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expenses spiked 251.60% to Rs 180.09 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 51.22 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 45.54 crore (up 42.31% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 3.61 crore (down 24% YoY) and erection, subcontracting, and other project expenses were at Rs 33.01 crore (up 148.38%) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.48% to Rs 32.05 crore on a 91.09% surge in revenue to Rs 399.11 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

Advait Infratech is engaged in the business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation, and telecommunication infrastructure fields. Also, it operates with various verticals such as turnkey telecommunication projects and installation of power transmission, substations, and telecom products.

