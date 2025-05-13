Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1081.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.80% to Rs 4410.02 crore

Net Loss of Swiggy reported to Rs 1081.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 554.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.80% to Rs 4410.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3045.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3116.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2350.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.38% to Rs 15226.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11247.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4410.023045.5515226.7611247.39-21.86-16.10-18.31-19.69-875.45-413.12-2492.82-1899.07-1081.18-529.75-3105.10-2319.65-1081.18-554.77-3116.80-2350.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News