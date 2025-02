Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 28.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.83% to Rs 35.14 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) rose 28.03% to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 35.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.1432.2945.1339.7016.7813.5416.0512.7111.929.31

