Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 1.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.32% to Rs 47.71 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 1.76% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 50.32% to Rs 47.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

