Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit declines 24.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.53% to Rs 135.58 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering declined 24.11% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.53% to Rs 135.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 149.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.135.58149.8717.8319.3822.9529.4718.1924.2413.1617.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News