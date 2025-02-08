Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 827.56 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network declined 20.00% to Rs 363.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 453.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 827.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 923.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales827.56923.15 -10 OPM %53.7163.84 -PBDT587.21727.17 -19 PBT473.87611.85 -23 NP363.08453.86 -20
