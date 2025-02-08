Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 827.56 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 20.00% to Rs 363.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 453.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 827.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 923.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales827.56923.15 -10 OPM %53.7163.84 -PBDT587.21727.17 -19 PBT473.87611.85 -23 NP363.08453.86 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Elixir Capital consolidated net profit declines 62.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Oil India consolidated net profit declines 42.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 3947.37% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story