Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 81.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.66% to Rs 210.26 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 81.03% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.66% to Rs 210.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 227.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.210.26227.703.402.297.905.425.513.234.202.32

