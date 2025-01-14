Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 807.9, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% rally in NIFTY and a 5.8% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 807.9, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23159.6. The Sensex is at 76522.73, up 0.25%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has gained around 4.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32623.1, up 2.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 60.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

