Fischer Medical Ventures' arm receives CDSCO license to manufacture MRI systems

Fischer Medical Ventures announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Time Medical International Ventures (India) has become the first indigenous MRI manufacturer in India to receive the official License to Manufacture for Sale or Distribution of Magnetic Resonance Diagnostic Devices (MRDD) from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the Make in India initiative, reinforcing the companys commitment to developing high-quality, locally manufactured medical devices that meet international standards. With this new license, Time Medical will manufacture and distribute the following MRI systems, some of which are FDA and CE approved as well, ensuring compliance with global safety, quality, and regulatory standards: h

EMMA - 1.5T MRI Scanner h

PICA - 0.35T MRI Scanner h

MICA - 1.5T MRI Scanner h

QUIN - 1.5T MRI Scanner

