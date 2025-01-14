Siemens Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 5802.05, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.35% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% rally in NIFTY and a 5.8% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5802.05, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23159.6. The Sensex is at 76522.73, up 0.25%.Siemens Ltd has eased around 27.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32623.1, up 2.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5819.5, up 0.06% on the day. Siemens Ltd jumped 39.35% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% rally in NIFTY and a 5.8% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 77.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

