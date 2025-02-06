Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 1.91%, Gains for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 809.9, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 115.34% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% fall in NIFTY and a 15.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33345.45, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

