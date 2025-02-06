Castrol India Ltd soars 6.16%

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 206, up 6.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.86% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% slide in NIFTY and a 15.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Castrol India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 206, up 6.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. Castrol India Ltd has gained around 5.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33345.45, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 255.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News