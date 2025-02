K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 184.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 156.78% to Rs 211.77 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 184.99% to Rs 26.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 156.78% to Rs 211.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.211.7782.4720.3620.9036.9714.5933.9012.4726.399.26

