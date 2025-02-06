Swiggy slips after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 799 cr

Swiggy declined 3.52% to Rs 403.40 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 799.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 574.38 crore in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 30.98% to Rs 3993.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,048.69 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 799.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as against per-tax loss of Rs 574.38 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses climbed 32.38% to Rs 4898.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 3700.17 crore in Q3 FY24. Advertising and sales promotion stood at Rs 751.48 crore (up 65.33% YoY), delivery and related charges was at Rs 1126.94 crore (up 30.33% YoY) employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 656.77 (up 50.38% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 25.55 crore (up 41.55% YoY) during the period under review.

Swiggys gross order value (GOV) grew 38% YoY to Rs 12,165 crore, while the consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss reduced by around 2% YoY to Rs 490 crore. The platforms average monthly transacting users (MTU) increased 25.3% YoY to reach 17.8 million.

Swiggys food delivery business gross order value (GOV) grew 19.2% YoY to Rs 7,436 crore. The segment also added 2.4 million MTUs over the past year, driven by multiple industry-leading innovations. Bolt, a 10-minute restaurant food delivery service launched in October 2024, already accounts for 9% of overall food deliveries.

On growth outlook front, the company stated that it is on track to deliver its high-teens growth guidance for the fiscal year, with its new propositions for faster delivery and affordable meals. It remains committed to delivering approximately 5% adjusted EBITDA margins in the medium-term.

Swiggy Instamart reported an 88% YoY rise in GOV to Rs 3,907 crore. Average order value increased by 14% YoY to Rs 534, driven by greater selection and increased consumer salience. Instamart added 96 new active stores during the quarter (over 16% QoQ); driving up active darkstore area to 2.45 million sq ft (over 25% QoQ). Growth investments in quick-commerce led to a reduction in contribution margin from -1.9% in Q2FY25 to -4.6% in Q3FY25, as the company ramped up user activation and darkstore expansion across geographies.

The company stated that it remains on track to achieve a 4 million square foot active darkstore footprint by March-2025. It also maintains its guidance for contribution break-even in Q3 FY26.

As of 31st December 2024, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 8,183 crore.

Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy, said, In recent months, we've introduced Bolt and Snacc (10-minute food delivery), expanded into new categories within quick-commerce, and plan to offer an even greater assortment. We've also launched Swiggy Scenes focused on restaurant event reservations; and introduced One BLCK, the premium tier of our Swiggy One subscription program.

We delivered higher YoY growth across all 3 of our primary businesses during Q3, which accelerated B2C GOV growth to 38% YoY. The secular expansion in food delivery margins and cashflow generation is balanced by growth investments being made in quick-commerce including darkstores expansion and marketing, amidst high competitive intensity in the near term. With this thrust, Instamart added another 86 stores in January 2025, and has grown MTUs to 9 million (more than 2 million).

Swiggy is a new-age, consumer-first technology company offering users an easy-to-use convenience platform, accessible through a unified app - to browse, select, order and pay for food Food Delivery", grocery and household items Instamart, and have their orders delivered to their doorstep through its on-demand delivery partner network.

Its platform can be used to make restaurant reservations Dineout and for events bookings SteppinOut, avail product pick-up/ drop-off services Genie and engage in other hyperlocal commerce (Swiggy Minis, among others) activities. Being among the first hyper local commerce platforms, Swiggy has successfully pioneered the industry in India, launching Food Delivery in 2014 and Quick Commerce in 2020.

