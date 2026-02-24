Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 1.94%, up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 716, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.54% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% gain in NIFTY and a 18.2% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 716, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 25392.55. The Sensex is at 82144.81, down 1.38%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has added around 7.19% in last one month.