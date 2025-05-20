Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 2.91%, rises for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 2.91%, rises for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 932.35, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.8% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% drop in NIFTY and a 12.73% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 932.35, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24859.6. The Sensex is at 81725.19, down 0.41%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has risen around 16.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35690.85, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRB Infra Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 215 cr

NLC India gains as Q4 PAT zooms 322% YoY to Rs 482 cr

Pfizer gallops after good Q4 outcome

Acme Solar Q4 PAT fall 77% YoY to Rs 123 cr

Honda India Power Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story