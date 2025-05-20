Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 2.91%, rises for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 932.35, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.8% in last one year as compared to a 10.34% drop in NIFTY and a 12.73% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 932.35, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24859.6. The Sensex is at 81725.19, down 0.41%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has risen around 16.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35690.85, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

