Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 823.9, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 135.7% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.22% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 823.9, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 23596.55078125. The Sensex is at 77995.46, down 0.32%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has slipped around 1.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34832.2, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91618 shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 60.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

