Easy Trip Planners drops after block deal buzz

Easy Trip Planners declined 6.57% to Rs 15.93 following media reports suggested that the one of the company's promoter likely to enter into block deal on Tuesday, 31 December 2024.

On the BSE, 2.10 crore shares traded in the counter as against an average trading volume of 32.22 Lakh shares traded in the past two weeks.

On the NSE, 18.59 crore shares traded in the counter as against an average trading volume 3.73 crore shares traded in the past three months.

As per media reports the companys promoter, Nishant Pitti might sell around 3.4 crore shares or 1% stake in the firm, worth Rs 53 crore changed hands in block deal at the price of Rs 15.50 per share.

As on 2nd December 2024, the promoters held 50.38% stake in the company while Nishant Pitti held a 14.21% stake.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

