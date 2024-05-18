Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit rises 121.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit rises 121.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
Sales rise 29.73% to Rs 10.08 crore

Net profit of Aeonx Digital Technology rose 121.77% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.73% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.33% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.77% to Rs 34.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.087.77 30 34.3127.72 24 OPM %6.75-2.57 -2.07-1.95 - PBDT1.482.10 -30 3.483.68 -5 PBT1.271.88 -32 2.542.84 -11 NP2.751.24 122 2.732.25 21

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

