Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 70.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 64.55 crore

Net profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem declined 70.45% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 64.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.30% to Rs 4.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.59% to Rs 190.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

