Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 70.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 70.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 64.55 crore

Net profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem declined 70.45% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 64.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.30% to Rs 4.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.59% to Rs 190.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales64.5548.16 34 190.05143.34 33 OPM %14.3920.14 -21.6114.81 - PBDT7.645.75 33 27.7413.26 109 PBT4.173.07 36 12.835.65 127 NP0.521.76 -70 4.083.18 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Basic materials shares gain

Tatva Chintan Pharma Q4 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 96 cr

Basic materials stocks slide

Phyto Chem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 75.69% in the December 2023 quarter

J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 43.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 87.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Odyssey Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story