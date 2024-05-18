Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
Sales decline 68.58% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Ador Multi Products reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.58% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.70% to Rs 6.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.822.61 -69 6.7312.17 -45 OPM %-137.80-89.66 --55.42-70.42 - PBDT-1.07-2.35 54 -2.40-8.36 71 PBT-1.14-2.82 60 -2.93-9.05 68 NP1.98-2.88 LP -4.02-9.11 56

