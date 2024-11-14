Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit rises 184.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 37.35% to Rs 10.26 crore

Net profit of Aeonx Digital Technology rose 184.44% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.267.47 37 OPM %7.89-1.47 -PBDT1.990.92 116 PBT1.830.66 177 NP1.280.45 184

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

