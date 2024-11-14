Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BPL consolidated net profit declines 58.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 20.92 crore

Net profit of BPL declined 58.38% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.9221.49 -3 OPM %22.9046.21 -PBDT4.6110.26 -55 PBT4.079.78 -58 NP4.079.78 -58

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

