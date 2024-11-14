BPL consolidated net profit declines 58.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 20.92 crore

Net profit of BPL declined 58.38% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.9221.4922.9046.214.6110.264.079.784.079.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News