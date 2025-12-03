Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 3.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 3.07%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 3.07% at 8253.2 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank fell 5.43%, Punjab National Bank shed 4.43% and Punjab & Sind Bank dropped 3.92%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 6.25% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 1.20% and Nifty PSE index is down 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.18% to close at 25986 while the SENSEX has declined 0.04% to close at 85106.81 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices decline for 4th day; Nifty settles below 26,000 level

Pound climbs as DXY weakens under 99 mark; GBP/INR futures surge above 120 mark

IEX records 17.7% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in Nov'25

NPST raises capital of Rs 300 cr from Tata MF

Asian equities mixed; China ends lower

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story