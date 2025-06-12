Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeroflex Enterprises acquires 51% stake in ABP Impex

Aeroflex Enterprises acquires 51% stake in ABP Impex

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Aeroflex Enterprises announced that its subsidiary, M.R. Organisation, has acquired 51% equity stake through its USA subsidiary in ABP Impex, based in Portugal (EU) that specialises in providing services for high pressure compressors.

With robust EBITDA margins, ABP Impex brings in strong technical expertise in high pressure compressors. ABP Impex is capable of manufacturing all types of parts and providing services for most of the high-pressure compressors in the market.

This acquisition represents a strategic expansion of M.R. Organisations compressor business, strengthening groups position in the aftermarket and global compressor service sectors.

Key benefits include:

-h Expansion of products and services in Portugal, Latin America and Europe for high pressure compressor segment

- Cross-selling opportunities across M.R. Organisations existing and acquired customer base

- Leveraging Marcelos deep industry expertise and longstanding client relationships

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

