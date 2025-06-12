Shakti Pumps wins work order of Rs 114 cr from MEDA

Shakti Pumps (India) has received Letter of Award from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency (MEDA) for 4500 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System (SPWPS) at various locations across the State of Maharashtra under MNRE Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total amount of the work order is for around Rs. 114.58 crore (inclusive of GST).

