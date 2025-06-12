Tanla Platforms soars as board to mull buyback

Tanla Platforms surged 10.73% to Rs 689 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 16 June 2025 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares and other related matters.The official announcement was made on 11 June 2025, after market hours.
Tanla Platforms is an A2P messaging platform provider globally. It develops and delivers cutting-edge technology and products which meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies. The company has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 9.89% to Rs 117.33 crore despite a 1.9% jump in net sales to Rs 1,024.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
