Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanla Platforms soars as board to mull buyback

Tanla Platforms soars as board to mull buyback

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tanla Platforms surged 10.73% to Rs 689 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 16 June 2025 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares and other related matters.

The official announcement was made on 11 June 2025, after market hours.

Tanla Platforms is an A2P messaging platform provider globally. It develops and delivers cutting-edge technology and products which meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies. The company has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 9.89% to Rs 117.33 crore despite a 1.9% jump in net sales to Rs 1,024.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aeroflex Enterprises acquires 51% stake in ABP Impex

Shakti Pumps wins work order of Rs 114 cr from MEDA

Marine Electricals rises after securing Rs 60.4-cr power system contracts

Center slashes basic custom duty on crude edible oils to 10%; Aims to reduce retail prices

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story