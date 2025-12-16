Aeroflex Inds' board to consider fund raising, capacity expansion plans

Aeroflex Industries announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 18 December 2025 to consider raising funds through the issuance of equity shares via a preferential issue or through other methods or combination thereof.The board will consider the expansion of liquid cooling skid facilities for data center.
Additionally, the companys board will consider and approve the installation of robotic welding lines and automatic welding stations to enhance production capacity for stainless steel hose assemblies and braiding operations.
Further, the board will review a proposal to set up an annealing plant for making stainless steel braided hoses and assemblies for mission-critical applications.
Aeroflex Industries is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of metallic flexible flow solutions, which are widely used across diverse industries including oil and gas, aerospace, petrochemicals, renewable energy, electric mobility and other critical engineering sectors.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 4.25% to Rs 14.23 crore on 16.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 110.87 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The counter fell 0.96% to Rs 181.45 on the BSE.
