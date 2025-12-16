Panacea Biotec appoints Vinod Goel as CFO

Panacea Biotec announced the appointment of Vinod Goel as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 15 December 2025.

Vinod Goel (aged ~60 years) is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and an associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He holds B. Com (Hons.), M. Com, and LL. B degrees and has over 35 years of post-qualification experience in corporate governance, finance, legal, M&A, and corporate restructuring. He has been associated with Panacea Biotec since 1999 and currently serves as Group CFO and Head of Legal & Company Secretary.

Panacea Biotec is a research-based biotechnology companies engaged in the business of research, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines in India and international markets.