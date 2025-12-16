Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panacea Biotec appoints Vinod Goel as CFO

Panacea Biotec appoints Vinod Goel as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Panacea Biotec announced the appointment of Vinod Goel as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 15 December 2025.

Vinod Goel (aged ~60 years) is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and an associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He holds B. Com (Hons.), M. Com, and LL. B degrees and has over 35 years of post-qualification experience in corporate governance, finance, legal, M&A, and corporate restructuring. He has been associated with Panacea Biotec since 1999 and currently serves as Group CFO and Head of Legal & Company Secretary.

Panacea Biotec is a research-based biotechnology companies engaged in the business of research, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines in India and international markets.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.92 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 4.80 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.2% year on year to Rs 141.13 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Panacea Biotec shed 0.67% to Rs 354.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain recognized as Favored Connectivity Partner by Trip.com

Wall Street Ends Lower as Tech Stocks Slide, Traders Await Key U.S. Economic Data

Volumes spurt at Tech Mahindra Ltd counter

RBL Bank slides as CFO Buvanesh Tharashankar resigns

Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; realty shares decline

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story