Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 77.77 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries declined 19.95% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 77.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.41% to Rs 41.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 317.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 269.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

