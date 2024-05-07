Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 77.77 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries declined 19.95% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 77.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.41% to Rs 41.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 317.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 269.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales77.7770.07 11 317.91269.46 18 OPM %18.5726.74 -19.4419.64 - PBDT15.6917.81 -12 63.5149.52 28 PBT13.9516.26 -14 57.2544.31 29 NP10.0312.53 -20 41.7330.15 38

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

