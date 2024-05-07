Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHCL Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GHCL Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 286.15 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles reported to Rs 10.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 286.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 25.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1053.87 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales286.150 0 1053.870 0 OPM %9.900 -7.940 - PBDT27.38-0.01 LP 81.91-0.01 LP PBT14.36-0.01 LP 34.55-0.01 LP NP10.25-0.01 LP 25.05-0.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lupin gets Rs 477-cr IT demand for AY 2022

Syngene Intl gets Rs 16-cr demand order from IT Dept

Infosys to receives tax refund from IT dept of Rs 6,329 cr

Comprehensive Guide to Corporate Tax Registration and Filing in the UAE

Bloomberg Ranks SCUBE Capital's funds as No1 Performing Fixed Income Fund across Asia Pacific

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Dayashankar Patel as CFO

Marico rises after Q4 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 318 cr

Chemcrux Enterprises standalone net profit declines 24.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 39.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 34.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story