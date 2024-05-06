Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemcrux Enterprises standalone net profit declines 24.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Chemcrux Enterprises standalone net profit declines 24.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.35% to Rs 18.54 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 24.32% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.23% to Rs 8.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.53% to Rs 78.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.5420.01 -7 78.4795.15 -18 OPM %14.1325.54 -16.8322.55 - PBDT2.844.82 -41 13.7221.69 -37 PBT2.294.24 -46 11.4319.65 -42 NP2.212.92 -24 8.4414.36 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Chemcrux Enterprises standalone net profit declines 25.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 37.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 39.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 34.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Coromandel International hikes stake in Ecozen

Wipro launches suite of Gen-AI powered cognitive assistants for financial services

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story