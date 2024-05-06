Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 39.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 39.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.81% to Rs 465.15 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 39.80% to Rs 42.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.81% to Rs 465.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 527.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.95% to Rs 132.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 2046.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2058.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales465.15527.42 -12 2046.972058.87 -1 OPM %17.7321.18 -12.9911.89 - PBDT68.17102.46 -33 218.63201.22 9 PBT57.3293.30 -39 178.82164.96 8 NP42.1470.00 -40 132.21123.62 7

First Published: May 06 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

