Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 94.99 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 17.96% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 94.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales94.9984.08 13 OPM %21.4421.00 -PBDT21.1016.94 25 PBT18.6715.42 21 NP13.6611.58 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump's threat to Biden's industrial policy hangs over Asian firms

Around 60% Indian-Americans support Kamala Harris, 30% Trump: Survey

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China markets climb

Here's why AI's $1.3 trillion future increasingly hinges on Taiwan

PepsiCo closing 4 US bottling plants, cutting 400 jobs to streamline ops

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story