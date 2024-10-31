Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 94.99 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 17.96% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 94.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales94.9984.08 13 OPM %21.4421.00 -PBDT21.1016.94 25 PBT18.6715.42 21 NP13.6611.58 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News