Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 29.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 29.07% to Rs 42.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 349.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 317.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.349.82317.0018.1915.8968.1053.6856.9343.6542.4032.85

