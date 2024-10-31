Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit declines 39.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.43% to Rs 52.51 croreNet profit of Prayatna Developers Pvt declined 39.54% to Rs 16.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 52.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.5153.82 -2 OPM %86.8491.21 -PBDT32.9330.66 7 PBT22.7320.65 10 NP16.9428.02 -40
