Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit declines 39.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit declines 39.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.43% to Rs 52.51 crore

Net profit of Prayatna Developers Pvt declined 39.54% to Rs 16.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 52.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.5153.82 -2 OPM %86.8491.21 -PBDT32.9330.66 7 PBT22.7320.65 10 NP16.9428.02 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump's threat to Biden's industrial policy hangs over Asian firms

Around 60% Indian-Americans support Kamala Harris, 30% Trump: Survey

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China markets climb

Here's why AI's $1.3 trillion future increasingly hinges on Taiwan

PepsiCo closing 4 US bottling plants, cutting 400 jobs to streamline ops

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story