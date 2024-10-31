Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit declines 39.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.43% to Rs 52.51 crore

Net profit of Prayatna Developers Pvt declined 39.54% to Rs 16.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 52.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.52.5153.8286.8491.2132.9330.6622.7320.6516.9428.02

