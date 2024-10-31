Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Bio Sciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Hindustan Bio Sciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Hindustan Bio Sciences reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.32 -100 OPM %018.75 -PBDT-0.050.07 PL PBT-0.050.07 PL NP-0.050.07 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump's threat to Biden's industrial policy hangs over Asian firms

Around 60% Indian-Americans support Kamala Harris, 30% Trump: Survey

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China markets climb

Here's why AI's $1.3 trillion future increasingly hinges on Taiwan

PepsiCo closing 4 US bottling plants, cutting 400 jobs to streamline ops

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story