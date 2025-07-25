Quest Laboratories standalone net profit rises 177.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.00% to Rs 23.18 crore

Net profit of Quest Laboratories rose 177.03% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.00% to Rs 23.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.1815.2516.4811.745.031.824.821.674.101.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News