Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit rises 19.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries rose 19.07% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 81.84% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.0016.5259.679.693.022.482.812.362.812.36

