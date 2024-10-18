Aether Industries Q2 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 35 crore

The specialty chemicals maker reported 5.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as against to Rs 36.68 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, Revenue from operations jumped 21.09% YoY to Rs 198.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. However, Revenue from operations jumped 21.09% YoY to Rs 198.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Profit before exceptional items and tax grew by 6.42% YoY to Rs 51.85 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. The company reported exceptional loss of Rs 3.33 crore in Q2 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA grew 2% YoY to Rs 61.3 crore in Q2 of FY25 as compared to with Rs 60.1 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

In Q2 FY25, the companys business segments are distributed in many segments are like 47% of its revenue comes from the pharmaceutical sector, while 33% is derived from the agro sector, material science accounts for 6%, coatings contribute 4%, textiles segment makes up 3% and the remaining 3% coming from photography.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 2.64% to Rs 64.73 crore in H1 FY25 as against to Rs 66.49 crore posted in H1 FY24. The revenue from operations increased 16.46% YoY to Rs 378.81 crore in first half of FY25.

Aether Industries is engaged in the business of specialty chemicals and intermediates. The products of the company find application in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty, electronic chemicals, material sciences and high performance photography etc.

The scrip rose 0.54% to Rs 929.70 on the BSE.

