Afcons Infra drops after Q2 PAT slumps 22% YoY to Rs 105 cr

Afcons Infrastructure fell 2.61% to Rs 410.25 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 22.4% to Rs 105.08 crore despite 1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,989.39 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 21.7% YoY to Rs 149.24 crore in Q2 Sept 2025. EBITDA slumped 6.1% to Rs 401 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 427 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin fell 12.9% in Q2 FY26 as against 13.8% in Q2 FY25.

As on 30th September 2025, the order book stood at Rs 32,681 crore. The companys order book stood diversified across multiple segments, led by Urban Infrastructure (Underground & Elevated Metro) contributing 31.8%, followed by Hydro & Underground projects at 25%, and Bridges & Elevated Corridors at 22.5%. Marine & Industrial works accounted for 13.2%, Surface Transport for 5.5%, and Oil & Gas for 2% of the total order book.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 6.8% to Rs 242.48 crore on 4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,358.77 crore in H1 FY26 compared with H1 FY25. Subramanian Krishnamurthy, executive chairman (whole-time director) said, We delivered modest growth both in revenue and profitability during the first half of FY26, despite extended and intense monsoons. In H1 FY26, our total income reached Rs 6,520 crore representing a growth of 3.4% y-o-y. The EBITDA margin during the period expanded to 13.0%. Our profit after tax grew by 6.8% year-on-year. However, our Q2 performance was muted on the back of subdued order inflow and slower execution due to extended and harsh monsoons. Pending order book at the end of September 2025 was Rs 32,681 crore, which includes order inflow of Rs 1,268 crore received in H1 FY26. With a healthy pipeline and considering Governments capex plans we believe that the second-half will witness a robust uptick in our order book.

We extend our gratitude to Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry for his invaluable guidance and oversight as chairman of the board. His continued association as chairman emeritus will remain a source of strength as we strive to reinforce our position as a leading infrastructure-focused organization. The recent induction of Pallon Mistry, Firoz Cyrus Mistry, and Santosh Nayar to the board marks an important step forward. Their insights will bring fresh perspectives that will support our long-term growth ambitions." Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It is a well-diversified infrastructure construction company, and it has delivered projects ranging from expressways, underground and elevated metros, railways, bridges, dams, irrigation systems, hydro, water supply, ports, breakwaters, and oil & gas around the world.