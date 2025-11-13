IRCTC Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 342 cr

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 11.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 342.02 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7.70% to Rs 1,145.99 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 457.21 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 9.75% year-on-year increase.

Total expenses rose 7.09% to Rs 757.56 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 19.59 crore (up 18.94% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 81.08 crore (up 5.46% YoY).

On the segmental front, catering was at Rs 481.95 crore (down 7.25% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 94.06 crore (up 4.26% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 385.87 crore (up 4.02% YoY) and revenue from tourism was at Rs 149.52 crore (up 20.15% YoY) during the quarter.