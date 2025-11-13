Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; pharma shares rally

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 314.65 points or 0.37% to 84,781.16. The Nifty 50 index rose 93.20 points or 0.36% to 25,967.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.30%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,133 shares rose and 1,874 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.13% to 11.97. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,070.60 at a premium of 103.15 points as compared with the spot at 25,967.45.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 42.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index jumped 0.89% to 22,793.50. The index rallied 1.89% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Biocon (up 3.76%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 3.53%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 3.03%), Lupin (up 1.61%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.22%), Gland Pharma (up 1.08%), Cipla (up 0.88%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.8%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.74%) and Divis Laboratories (up 0.73%) advanced.
On the other hand, Mankind Pharma (down 0.48%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.28%) and Ajanta Pharma (down 0.27%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Cupid rallied 3.16% after the company reported 140.47% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.12 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 10.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 103.22% YoY to Rs 84.44 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
NIBE hit a lower circuit of 5% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 9.12 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 46.04% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Data Patterns (India) jumped 5.81% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.45% to Rs 49.19 crore on 237.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 307.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
