Afcons Infra gains after emerging as L1 bidder for two major road construction contracts in Croatia

Afcons Infrastructure added 1.33% to Rs 422.10 after the company announced it has been declared the Lowest Bidder (L1) for two separate road construction packages awarded by Croatian Motorways in the Republic of Croatia.According to an exchange filing, Package J324/23 involves the construction of a 9-kilometer stretch on the MetkovićDubrovnik sector, specifically the RudineSlano subsection of the A1 Motorway Zagreb-Split-Dubrovnik. The estimated contract value for this project is approximately 240.59 million euro (around Rs 2,398 crore), with a completion timeline of 42 months.
Package J325/23 covers the construction of an 11.5-kilometer section in the same sector, from Slano to Puo Mravinac subsection. The contract is valued at approximately 214.45 million euro (about Rs 2,137 crore), also with a 42-month completion period.
Afcons Infrastructure Limited is an Indian multinational construction and engineering company based in Mumbai. The company is involved in infrastructure EPC projects such as bridges, flyovers, metros, railway lines, tunnels, highways, ports and marine works, barrages, and oil and gas structures.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 23.4% to Rs 110.93 crore on an 11.4% decline in net sales to Rs 3,223.27 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
