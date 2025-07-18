Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infra gains after emerging as L1 bidder for two major road construction contracts in Croatia

Afcons Infra gains after emerging as L1 bidder for two major road construction contracts in Croatia

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Afcons Infrastructure added 1.33% to Rs 422.10 after the company announced it has been declared the Lowest Bidder (L1) for two separate road construction packages awarded by Croatian Motorways in the Republic of Croatia.

According to an exchange filing, Package J324/23 involves the construction of a 9-kilometer stretch on the MetkovićDubrovnik sector, specifically the RudineSlano subsection of the A1 Motorway Zagreb-Split-Dubrovnik. The estimated contract value for this project is approximately 240.59 million euro (around Rs 2,398 crore), with a completion timeline of 42 months.

Package J325/23 covers the construction of an 11.5-kilometer section in the same sector, from Slano to Puo Mravinac subsection. The contract is valued at approximately 214.45 million euro (about Rs 2,137 crore), also with a 42-month completion period.

Afcons Infrastructure Limited is an Indian multinational construction and engineering company based in Mumbai. The company is involved in infrastructure EPC projects such as bridges, flyovers, metros, railway lines, tunnels, highways, ports and marine works, barrages, and oil and gas structures.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 23.4% to Rs 110.93 crore on an 11.4% decline in net sales to Rs 3,223.27 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nuvoco Vistas Corp rallies on stellar Q1 results, PAT surges to Rs 133 crore

Jio Financial Q1 PAT rises 3.8% YoY, AMC business scales rapidly

Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Saregama India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SEBI calls for more deepening of cash equities markets, highlights dominance of very short-term contracts in derivatives market

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story