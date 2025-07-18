Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Winsome Textile Industries Ltd and Vimta Labs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 July 2025.

Viji Finance Ltd soared 19.81% to Rs 3.75 at 18-Jul-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57919 shares in the past one month.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd surged 18.70% to Rs 178.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month. Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd spiked 15.88% to Rs 369.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14697 shares in the past one month. Winsome Textile Industries Ltd jumped 11.74% to Rs 114.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64800 shares in the past one month.