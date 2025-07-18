Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Winsome Textile Industries Ltd and Vimta Labs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 July 2025.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Winsome Textile Industries Ltd and Vimta Labs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 July 2025.

Viji Finance Ltd soared 19.81% to Rs 3.75 at 18-Jul-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57919 shares in the past one month.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd surged 18.70% to Rs 178.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd spiked 15.88% to Rs 369.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14697 shares in the past one month.

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd jumped 11.74% to Rs 114.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64800 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd rose 10.88% to Rs 516.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11241 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saregama India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SEBI calls for more deepening of cash equities markets, highlights dominance of very short-term contracts in derivatives market

Dollar index pulls back mildly; set for third straight weekly gain

Department of Posts and AMFI sign MoU for KYC verification of mutual fund investors

Jagatjit Inds rises on launch of commercial grain-based ethanol production in Punjab

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story