Saregama India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Heritage Foods Ltd, Max Estates Ltd, KRBL Ltd and J K Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2025.

Saregama India Ltd surged 6.07% to Rs 516.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12953 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd spiked 6.02% to Rs 486. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31664 shares in the past one month. Max Estates Ltd soared 5.02% to Rs 547.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7755 shares in the past one month. KRBL Ltd added 3.52% to Rs 410. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44918 shares in the past one month.